39-year-old fatally shot in North Las Vegas identified

Darvious Alexander, 39, of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, shown here on Google Street View.

A man shot to death in North Las Vegas this week has been identified.

Darvious Alexander, 39, of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday to the 21oo block of East Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

They found Alexander had been shot. He died at a local hospital.

Evidence showed that the shooting happened on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive after two men got into an argument, police said. The shooter fled before officers arrived.

Police did not release a description of the shooting suspect.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

36.220477, -115.118907