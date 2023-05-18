3rd arrest made in fatal garage shooting

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal February shooting.

David Rodriguez-Kepple (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year in which two teens have also been charged, police said Thursday.

David Rodriguez-Kepple was booked Wednesday on charges of drug possession, conspiracy and murder.

Jail records show Rodriguez-Kepple was arrested in connection with the Feb. 10 killing of Carlos Vargas Martinez, 46, of Las Vegas.

Martinez was shot while standing in his garage on Los Feliz Street, police said.

Landon Richards and Robert Farabee, both 15, were both certified as adults to face murder charges in the shooting. It was unclear how Rodriguez-Kepple was involved.

Prosecutors have said Richards asked Farabee to join him in settling a drug debt, and that Farabee shot Martinez before the boys ran off.

Farebee is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing. Richards waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is scheduled to appear in District Court in August.

Rodriguez-Kepple is due in court Thursday afternoon for an initial appearance.

All three are being held without bail.

