3rd suspect arrested in deadly North Las Vegas shooting

Corey Donte Jones was shot in the chest as he sat in the passenger seat of a Nissan sedan driving near West Alexander Road and Revere Street.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A third man was arrested for murder Saturday in connection with a deadly October shooting after a botched drug deal in North Las Vegas.

On Oct. 16, 28-year-old Corey Donte Jones was shot in the chest as he sat in the passenger seat of a Nissan sedan driving near West Alexander Road and Revere Street, North Las Vegas police said.

Stanley Thomas, 31, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday on a murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said in October that Jones had been targeted after a “narcotics deal turned bad.”

Two 21-year-old men, Michael Jerome Anderson Jr. and Ivan Jay Andrews Jr., were booked in November and December for murder charges as well as discharging a firearm from a vehicle and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to court records.

According to the arrest reports for Anderson and Andrews, Jones and at least two other men met the suspects at a 7-Eleven and paid them $200 in counterfeit bills for an ounce of marijuana. According to the reports, both cars took off south on Revere Street when Anderson “realized he was paid in fake money.”

Shots were fired into the Nissan around 2:30 p.m., the report said, while the car was driving through the intersection of Revere and Alexander Road. The Nissan driver pulled into a nearby Walmart parking lot and called 911 for help.

It’s unclear which of the three men fired the shots.

Thomas also faces one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person. He’s currently held on more than $1 million in bail and is set to appear in court on New Year’s Eve.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.