4 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Henderson, police say

Four people are dead Thursday night after an apparent murder-suicide in Henderson.

A Henderson police vehicle leaves the gated neighborhood where four people died Thursday night after an apparent murder-suicide. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police found four people dead inside a burning house Thursday night after reports of a shooting during a family disturbance.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide. A man is suspected of killing a woman and two juveniles before killing himself, said Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired on the 1100 block of Paradise Garden Drive, near East Paradise Hills Drive, police said. When officers arrived at the home, it appeared to have been set on fire.

Moore said investigators “don’t know 100 percent” if the fire was intentionally lit.

Further information was not immediately released about what led to the shooting.

The four will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once their families have been notified. The deaths of the woman and two children marked the 10th, 11th and 12th homicides investigated by Henderson police this year, records maintained by the Review-Journal show.

Earlier this month, city police investigated another murder-suicide that resulted in the deaths of a husband and wife. Onexis Delair, 39, died of a gunshot wound to the head and chest as the result of a homicide. Her husband, 41-year-old Dustin Delair, died from a gunshot wound to his head by suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

35.988467, -114.932500