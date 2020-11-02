77°F
Homicides

4 Metro officers identified in fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 10:17 am
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 10:22 am

Four officers are on paid administrative leave following a police shooting that left one man dead last week.

The officers were assigned to the gangs vice bureau, according to a news release. They are Sgt. Steven Perry, 52; Detective Eric Stafford, 35; Detective Solon McGill, 41; and Detective Julien Pappas, 31. They have been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999, 2008, 2013 and 2014, respectively.

They will be on leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

Maurice Parker, 34, was shot by police on Oct. 27 at a convenience store on the 2500 block of North Pecos Road, near East Carey Avenue.

He was shot by detectives who went to the business to follow up on a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening. Parker initially complied with police when they told him to put his hands in the air, but then reached for a handgun he had in his waistband, according to police. The officers then fired at him.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

