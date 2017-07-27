ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Homicides

4-year-old child stabbed to death in Las Vegas murder-suicide

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 9:18 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2017 - 9:50 pm

A 4-year-old child was stabbed to death Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said an estranged ex-boyfriend stabbed the child and its mother before stabbing himself in a house on the 8700 block of Norton Peak Ave., near South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road, Metro said.

Officers arrived just after 7 p.m. and found the man dead inside the residence with multiple stab wounds.

The child and woman were both taken to hospitals, police said. The woman is in critical condition at University Medical Center and the child died at Southern Hills Hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release their identities after next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like