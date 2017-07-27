4-year-old child stabbed to death in Las Vegas murder-suicide

A 4-year-old child was stabbed to death Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police officers stand at the corner of West Pebble Road and South Riley Street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, after a stabbing at 8781 Norton Peak Ave. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Police said an estranged ex-boyfriend stabbed the child and its mother before stabbing himself in a house on the 8700 block of Norton Peak Ave., near South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road, Metro said.

Officers arrived just after 7 p.m. and found the man dead inside the residence with multiple stab wounds.

The child and woman were both taken to hospitals, police said. The woman is in critical condition at University Medical Center and the child died at Southern Hills Hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release their identities after next of kin have been notified.

8781 Norton Peak Ave., Las Vegas