4th arrest made in deadly shooting from December

Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a fourth person in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in December.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a fourth person in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in December.

Yanet Ruiz, 31, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Ruiz faces a count of murder in connection with the death of Anthony Rivero, of Las Vegas, who police have said was killed on Dec. 8 after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend over money.

Rivero’s ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Janet Juarez, was arrested in December along with her brother, 28-year-old Jhonatan Juarez, in connection with the 21-year-old’s death. Her other brother, 33-year-old Juan Juarez, was also arrested on Jan. 21, jail records show.

But while Janet and Juan Juarez are set to go to trial, the murder charge against Jhonatan Juarez was dropped, court records show.

Further information about Ruiz’s arrest was not available on Saturday, and her relationship to Janet and Juan Juarez was not immediately clear.

According to court records, Janet Juarez was in an argument about money with Rivero, who was the father of her young child.

“Janet made several threats towards (Rivero),” and threatened to have her brothers “handle him,” according to an arrest report.

On Dec. 8, Rivero’s mother heard an argument outside her home on the 100 block of Montello Avenue, near Nellis and Charleston boulevards. She walked outside and saw a man attempting to get inside a car with Rivero, the report said.

Witnesses also reported seeing a man and woman in a SUV pull up alongside Rivero’s car.

Detectives believe Rivero was shot as he drove away. He crashed about a quarter-mile from the scene.

Rivero died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the back, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police connected Janet Juarez to the shooting through text messages she exchanged with Rivero, court records show.

A trial in the case against Janet and Juan Juarez is scheduled for June 14, court records show.

Yanet Ruiz, who is not listed as Janet and Juan Juarez’s co-defendant in court records, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. She remained in the detention center on Saturday without bail, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.