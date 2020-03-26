4th person arrested in November killing of woman

A fourth person has been arrested in the November slaying of a woman who was shot to death in east Las Vegas after reporting illegal activity at some area nightclubs.

Alvie Herrell, left, and Christian Walker (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center records show Myriam Yasenia Santiago, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Patricia Salas. Salas, 48, worked as an “atmosphere girl,” at the Las Adelitas nightclub, 3402 E. Lake Mead Blvd. She was shot to death not long after police said she’d reported “criminal activity in several similar nightclubs which she worked at.”

Police said Salas was shot as she drove east on Lake Mead Boulevard on Nov. 25 after leaving work early. Three other people are also charged in the case. They are Alvie Herrell, 23, Christian Walker, 19, and Sebastian Nava, 33.

