4th person arrested in targeted robbery, homicide

A fourth person was arrested in connection with a targeted robbery in southwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brandyn Smith, 35, is being held without bail after he was charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery and kidnapping.

Smith is the fourth person arrested in connection with the killing of Natalie Manduley, 24, of Las Vegas, on March 25 at a home near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Robindale Road.

Police said the robbery unfolded at 2:10 p.m. that day, when three men and a woman broke into the home and demanded money from the residents. A surviving female victim was forced into a closet at gunpoint and repeatedly asked “What’s in the safe,” according to the arrest report.

A shootout between Manduley and her assailants left Manduley dead in a bedroom and 26 bullet casings scattered around the room, police said.

The first person arrested, Kamari Oliver, 18, was identified because he left his Clark County School District homework in the back of the Mercedes-Benz that was seen leaving the seen, according to the arrest report.

Oliver, along with Christine Schultz and Michael Overton, are scheduled for trial in February.

Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 1.

