4th suspect arrested in connection with April shooting

A fourth teenager is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 43-year-old woman in April.

Tyshean Tillman (Metropolitan Police Department)

A fourth teenager is facing murder charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 43-year-old woman in April.

Tyshean Tillman, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple felony charges to include open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Court records show that Mezarius Finch, Johnathan Perez-Stubbs and his brother, Kevin Perez-Stubbs, have previously been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Shawna McCowan on April 23.

Police have said that McCowan was walking on a sidewalk on the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, killing McCowan.

McCowan’s boyfriend told police that the two were walking his dogs when he saw a “younger male and female” pass by them. Moments later, a black sedan drove by, and a passenger leaned out of the vehicle and began firing a handgun, according to Metropolitan Police Department arrest reports.

Tillman is scheduled to appear for a status check Thursday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

A jury trial has been scheduled on June 24 for Johnathan Perez-Stubbs and Kevin Perez-Stubbs in District Court. Court records show Finch entered into a guilty plea agreement on Dec. 19, and a status check is scheduled for July 9 in District Court.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.