5 killed in North Las Vegas; Gunman dies by suicide

Police said Tuesday a 57-year-old man killed himself after five people were found dead and a 13-year-old girl was critically wounded in shootings in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said two women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s, were found shot and killed just after 10 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 300 block of Casa Norte Drive. A 13-year-old girl found with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Inside a nearby apartment, investigators later found three more shot dead: two women and one man, all in their 20s, police said.

Authorities identified Eric Adams as a suspect in the killings, saying in a Tuesday morning news release that he “has been located and is no longer a threat to the community.”

Late Tuesday morning, two coroner vans and several police vehicles, including a mobile command center van, were parked at at Craig Ranch Villas, 370 Casa Norte Drive. Police had closed a section of the complex with crime scene tape.

Just after 10 a.m., police said, North Las Vegas detectives and officers from the Criminal Apprehension Team, received information that Adams was at a business in the 1500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said they found a Adams with a firearm in the 1600 block of Dwayne Stedman Avenue, and he fled into the backyard of a nearby residence.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide,” police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team is assisting and conducting their own internal investigation, according to North Las Vegas police.

Taylor Holmes, 47, said she’s lived in Craig Ranch Villas for roughly three years.

There have been shootings in the apartment complex before, she said, but none like this.

“You can’t really control anybody’s actions,” Holmes said. “For five people to be unalive, that’s crazy.”

Earlier this year, three women were shot and killed at an apartment complex about five miles away in North Las Vegas before police said officers fatally shot the suspect. Officers found the women’s bodies and an unharmed child, along with a dead dog, in two separate apartments.

Africa Woods-McGill, 52, Venus Hart, 48, and Tiffany Mawhorter, 42, all died March 12 from gunshot wounds to the head or neck at 2215 East Nelson Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Authorities identified the gunman as Edward Brooks, 43, of North Las Vegas.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.