$500K bail set for suspect in Northern Nevada killings

Wilbur Martinez-Guzman, 19 (Carson City Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

CARSON CITY — The man police say killed four people in Northern Nevada was given a bail of $500,000 at a hearing Thursday, but prosecutors said there is no chance for him to be released due to an immigration hold.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, from El Salvador, was arraigned in front of Judge Tom Armstrong in Carson City Justice Court Thursday on burglary, stolen property and other charges connected to a series of killings in nearby Gardnerville and Reno.

Police say that Martinez-Guzman killed Connie Koontz, 56, and Sophia Renken, 74, both of Gardnerville, and Gerald David, 81, and his wife Sharon, in Reno, and that most of the items he is accused of stealing came from those victims. Prosecutors are expected to file formal murder charges against Martinez-Guzman in Washoe and Douglas counties Thursday or Friday.

According to an amended complaint filed Thursday morning that included 36 total charges, Martinez-Guzman stole personal items from his victims, including a dozen firearms, several rings, an Apple computer and an Apple Watch, some of which he sold at a local pawn shop.

Martinez-Guzman is also being held on an immigration charge, as law enforcement have said that he is suspected of being in the U.S. illegally. Details of his immigration status or how Martinez-Guzman entered the country have not been disclosed by federal immigration authorities.

Police in Carson City also say that they have tied him to a separate burglary in which they believe Martinez-Guzman stole golf clubs and power tools from a woman in Carson City, who they said was unharmed.

A preliminary hearing for Martinez-Guzman’s charges in Carson City will be held on Feb. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

