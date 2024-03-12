5th suspect identified in Las Vegas apartment shooting

Dewey Arredondo, 17, was charged with open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Clark County Detention Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A fifth person has been identified as a suspect in connection with the first homicide of the year in Las Vegas, according to jail booking logs.

Dewey Arredondo, 17, has been charged with open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police announced Arredondo’s arrest on March 2, but did not identify him at the time.

He joins Javier Galvan, 21, David Valle, 18, Prseyus Dennis, 18, and Juan Galvan, 18, who have all been previously arrested on charges related to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Darian Gonzalez.

In addition, a 15-year-old girl was arrested last week as the sixth person tied to the shooting, police said.

Gonzalez was found dead on Jan. 2 in an apartment on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive. One other person was shot but their injuries were not life threatening.

