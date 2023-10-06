7 arrested in connection with two west valley homicides

The two homicides, which occured eight days apart, both involved minors.

Cameron Raye and Jonathan Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)

Cameron Raye (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jonathan Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)

Seven people have been arrested following two homicides in the west valley in September.

Three people were arrested in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Enrique Nunez, who was fatally shot on Sept. 1 in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release that two of the people arrested were juveniles and were booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall. One juvenile was identified as 16-year-old Jomario Clark Jr., the Review-Journal previously reported. The third person arrested, 19-year-old Cameron Raye, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Court records show Raye has been charged with open murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery, and burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon. He is due in court on Oct. 19.

Clark faces an open murder charge along with assault charges, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to court records. He is due in court on Oct. 17.

Police said in the release that four others were also arrested in connection to a separate homicide on Sept. 9 in the 7800 block of Rainshower Drive, near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road. Police said a man, later identified by the coroner’s office as 33-year-old Andre Bryant, was found shot inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Three of the arrestees were minors and have been booked into Juvenile Hall. The fourth person charged in connection to the homicide, 18-year-old Jonathan Smith, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Smith was charged with open murder, conspiring to commit murder, attempted robbery, conspiring to commit robbery and discharging a gun into a occupied structure or vehicle, court records show. Police said in the release that the others arrested were given similar charges.

Smith is expected in court on Oct. 10.

Anyone with information about either homicide is encouraged to contact Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

