7-Eleven clerk fatally shot woman over stolen salad, police say

Mallery Armijo, 35, died after being shot on June 23 outside the store located near Sahara Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive.

Rainier Jefferson (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 7-Eleven employee fatally shot a woman in the back, police said, after he believed she was trying to steal a salad.

Rainier Jefferson, 35, was arrested last week, five days after he allegedly shot 35-year-old Mallery Armijo outside of a 7-Eleven near Sahara Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive.

Video surveillance showed Armijo in the store around 12:09 a.m. with items in her hands and a premade salad in her purse. Jefferson was working behind the counter and after seeing Armijo walk out of the store with the salad in her purse followed her outside, punched her in the head and pulled her purse from her arm while she was on the ground, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Armijo’s boyfriend told police he got between Jefferson and Armjio and pulled out a firearm when Jefferson mentioned he was armed.

Jefferson went back into the store and emerged with a red and black handgun. Video surveillance from a restaurant across the street captured the sound of three gunshots and Armijo falling to the ground as she walked away from the store.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Armijo died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso.

Police noted in the report that as part of his hiring, Jefferson signed an employment packet that said employees were not allowed to possess any weapons or physically confront customers.

Jefferson was charged with open murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody without bail and is due in court on July 17.

