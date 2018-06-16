7 Las Vegas officers ID’d in shooting of robbery suspect

A total of seven officers fired their weapons Thursday when a robbery suspect was shot and killed , Las Vegas police announced Saturday.

La policía de Las Vegas está investigando un tiroteo involucrado con un oficial en Radwick Drive y Owens Avenue en el valle noreste. Un sospechoso de robo fue asesinado a tiros. (Max Michor / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A total of seven officers fired their weapons Thursday when a robbery suspect was shot and killed, Las Vegas police announced Saturday.

They have been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as officers Jeremiah Beason, 37; Anthony Gariano, 24; Jordan Anderson, 32; Frank Rycraft, 42; Robert Stephenson, 36; Joseph Aguilos, 31; and Craig McIntosh, 42.

All seven officers are assigned to the community policing division of the department’s northeast area command and have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the review of the shooting, the department said.

Beason joined Metro in November 2009; Gariano in December 2015; Anderson in November 2014; Rycraft in March 2014; Stephenson in December 2015; Aguilos in September 2014; and McIntosh in February 2016.

Shots were fired early Thursday, when, according to police, 18-year-old Terrence White drove a stolen Dodge Durango toward the officers near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue. Police said that they found him just before 4 a.m. Thursday sleeping inside the vehicle with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in the passenger seat. After officers radioed for backup, White woke up and attempted to flee, police said.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner on Friday ruled his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds, but it wasn’t clear how many times he was shot. It also wasn’t immediately known whether bullets from all seven officers’ weapons struck the suspect wanted in at least five robberies. White’s death marks Metro’s eighth police shooting of 2018, and its fourth fatal shooting of the year.

The stolen car crashed into a patrol vehicle after the shooting, but no officers were injured.

Two other suspects believed to be connected to the string of robberies were arrested Wednesday, police said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.