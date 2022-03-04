7 shot, 1 fatally near UNLV

One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting near UNLV Thursday night.

Homicide detectives were surrounding the Siegel Suites Swenson, near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road, Friday morning where Lt. Jason Johansson said seven people were shot.

Johansson told reporters at the scene that a neighbor dispute resulted in an argument, which turned into a shooting.

No further information was immediately provided.

