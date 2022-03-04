56°F
7 shot, 1 fatally near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 1:19 am
 
Updated March 4, 2022 - 7:48 am
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at 4055 S. University Center Dr. in central Las Vegas o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at 4055 S. University Center Dr. in central Las Vegas o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vega Review-Journal)

One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting near UNLV Thursday night.

Homicide detectives were surrounding the Siegel Suites Swenson, near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road, Friday morning where Lt. Jason Johansson said seven people were shot.

Johansson told reporters at the scene that a neighbor dispute resulted in an argument, which turned into a shooting.

No further information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this story.

