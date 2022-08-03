70-year-old man beaten to death in east Las Vegas

Police dispatch records showed officers were called last month to East Charleston Boulevard near Sweet Orange Street after a report of an assault.

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death in Las Vegas last month, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Donald Ernest Isabell died July 3 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from facial fractures, blunt force impacts to the head and six cervical vertebra fractures, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Dispatch records from the Metropolitan Police Department showed officers were called at 4:51 a.m. July 3 to East Charleston Boulevard near Sweet Orange Street after a report of an assault.

Further information was not immediately available, and homicide logs from Metro showed no arrests had been made in connection with the killing.

