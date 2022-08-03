89°F
70-year-old man beaten to death in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 7:33 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A 70-year-old man was beaten to death in Las Vegas last month, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Donald Ernest Isabell died July 3 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from facial fractures, blunt force impacts to the head and six cervical vertebra fractures, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Dispatch records from the Metropolitan Police Department showed officers were called at 4:51 a.m. July 3 to East Charleston Boulevard near Sweet Orange Street after a report of an assault.

Further information was not immediately available, and homicide logs from Metro showed no arrests had been made in connection with the killing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

