70-year-old man jailed in fatal hit-and-run crash

The man was booked in connection with a hit-and-run crash last week near Boulder Highway and East Russell Road.

A 70-year-old man was jailed in connection with a hit-and-run crash last week.

Carlos Lopez-Orellana was arrested Monday and booked on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Police said Lopez-Orellana was driving a silver 2000 Honda Passport around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 when he struck a pedestrian walking near Boulder Highway and East Russell Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian, Manuel Esqueda, 50, of Las Vegas, died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lopez-Orellana drove off, but his SUV was identified Sunday and he was arrested Monday, according to Metro.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Tuesday.

