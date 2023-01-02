47°F
nye
Homicides

70-year-old man jailed in fatal hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A 70-year-old man was jailed in connection with a hit-and-run crash last week.

Carlos Lopez-Orellana was arrested Monday and booked on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Police said Lopez-Orellana was driving a silver 2000 Honda Passport around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 when he struck a pedestrian walking near Boulder Highway and East Russell Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian, Manuel Esqueda, 50, of Las Vegas, died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lopez-Orellana drove off, but his SUV was identified Sunday and he was arrested Monday, according to Metro.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

