77-year-old man faces murder charge in wife’s shooting

Henderson police early Saturday arrested a 77-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his wife, officials said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home on the 700 block of Descartes Avenue, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive, after Robert Paige called 911 and “stated he had killed his wife,” the Henderson Police Department said.

When police arrived, Paige left the home and was arrested. Officers entered the home and found a 78-year-old woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the department said.

Paige was taken to a hospital “for further medical evaluation.” He faces a murder charge, police said.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

