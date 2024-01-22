50°F
Homicides

77-year-old man shot dead in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2024 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2024 - 2:04 pm

A 77-year-old man died from a gunshot wound late Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

Police received reports of shots fired at around 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of West Alexander Road near Bola Drive and the Silver Mesa Recreation Center, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Medical first responders arrived and attempted to render aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in the Sunday night release.

The Clark County coroner’s office Monday identified the man as North Las Vegas resident Earnest Phillips.

The department’s homicide detectives took over the investigation. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, according to the release.

North Las Vegas police said Monday that the shooting occurred during a dispute between family members.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the department at 702-633-9111, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestopperslv.com.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

