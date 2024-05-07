85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing

Colin Czech, a murder suspect, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice ...
Colin Czech, a murder suspect, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. Czech was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of an unidentified man he was allegedly involved in a fight with near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Colin Czech (Metropolitan Police Department)
Colin Czech (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Getty Images
Police: Teen dead from gunshot, another arrested in central Las Vegas
Lincoln Boe (Metropolitan Police Department)
A teen is accused of killing a woman. Police say it started over cigarettes
New book details the life and death of murdered investigative reporter
RJ agrees to turn over most data on slain reporter’s phone
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 2:27 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2024 - 2:48 pm

Las Vegas police on Tuesday released recordings of 911 calls made by two convenience store employees reporting an attack on customer, and later the “gruesome” scene that police allege involved the same suspect eating parts of a man’s face.

Colin Czech, 29, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the first call at 4:42 a.m. April 28, a 7-Eleven employee told police that a man had tackled one of his customers that morning outside the convenience store at 1100 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

“I have this dude outside,” the employee said. “He just jumped one of my customers.”

The employee said that he had broken up the attack and tried talking to the perpetrator to no avail.

“He’s been standing here all night, and he finally did put his hands on somebody,” the employee said.

The victim was inside the store and appeared to be OK, the employee told the dispatcher.

“He’s banging his head against the concrete right now,” the witness said about Czech, adding that he was pacing and appeared to be on drugs. “He’s out of it.”

The dispatcher asked the employee to not approach the alleged attacker.

“He’s on all fours like he’s a dog about to rush the store,” the employee said about the attacker. “I need somebody to come get him now.”

At 5:31 a.m., a separate employee at a nearby AM/PM store at 333 E. Charleston Blvd. called 911 to report that an unconscious man was lying outside.

“There’s a guy at the bus stop,” the worker said. “I guess he can’t breathe. He’s bleeding. He needs help.”

The dispatcher asked the witness if he was calling from a 7-Eleven.

Using expletives, the employee described what he saw next.

“Oh (expletive), oh my God, there’s a lot of blood,” he said.

He said the victim appeared dead, describing the scene as “gruesome.”

Asked if the “assailant” was nearby, the employee said he was on top of the victim and “beating his face.”

“Please send somebody right now,” he pleaded. The dispatcher said the call was prioritized.

Police said Czech had eaten parts of the victim’s face. It wasn’t clear from his arrest report or recordings if the two attacks were against the same person.

The 29-year-old suspect is in the process of undergoing a psychological evaluation to determine whether he’s competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Police said Czech told detectives that he’d been in a fight with a “shape-shifter” and that he had “used his teeth” to eat the man’s “eyeballs and ears.”

Rambling, Czech further stated that he was homeless and hadn’t slept in five days.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the victim as of Tuesday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
4
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Slaying suspect ate victim’s eyeball, ear, source says
recommend 2
Murder suspect accused of eating body parts says he was fighting a ‘shape-shifter’
recommend 3
Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
recommend 5
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
recommend 6
Man who shot at truck carrying his stolen motorcycle accused of murder, police say