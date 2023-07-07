911 calls capture morning 3 people found dead in apartment

Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spencer McDonald (Metropolitan Police Department)

Apartment employees pleaded with police to arrive the morning three people were found dead in a southwest Las Vegas apartment, according to 911 audio released Wednesday.

On June 27 around 9 a.m., Dina Vail, 80, Andrew Graden, 43, and Christopher Brassard, 45, were found dead inside an apartment at 9105 W. Flamingo Road. After his arrest, 30-year-old Spencer McDonald confessed to killing his grandmother Vail, her boyfriend, Graden and Brassard, and living with Vail and Graden’s bodies for days.

At 8:49 a.m., a man called 911 asking for a welfare check on Vail because he went to pick her up the day before and she didn’t answer when he knocked on her door.

“We do those on our non-emergency line. I can put you over, hold on a moment,” the dispatcher said.

The man responded that he had been on hold on that line for over an hour.

A woman who worked at the apartment called at 9 a.m. to report that two maintenance workers went inside apartment 2005, one came out bleeding and the other was still inside.

“I need an ambulance!” the maintenance worker could be heard in the background yelling.

About five minutes into the call, McDonald came out of the apartment and the staff members could be heard rushing inside. They said McDonald was holding what looked like a metal pipe.

“You guys are taking too long,” the woman told the dispatcher.

A man who lives at a second floor apartment called seven minutes after the staff member called and said a man who he had seen on the property before was threatening apartment staff.

“I know he’s disturbed, I can tell you that,” the man said.

McDonald remains in custody without bail and was charged with three counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder. He is due in court on Aug. 14.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.