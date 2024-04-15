76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

911 recordings reveal frantic calls for help as fatal Summerlin shooting unfolded

Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a business on Charleston Boulevard on Monday, April 8, ...
Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a business on Charleston Boulevard on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Summerlin. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at City National Bank Building on Monday, April 8, 2024 ...
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at City National Bank Building on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People hug as they wait with Las Vegas police investigating a shooting at City National Bank Bu ...
People hug as they wait with Las Vegas police investigating a shooting at City National Bank Building office building on Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police with a battering ram and crow bar run toward City National Bank Building in Su ...
Las Vegas police with a battering ram and crow bar run toward City National Bank Building in Summerlin after a shooting at the office building on Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Las Vegas shooting victim’s parents: Daughter lived in ‘constant fear’
Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince. (Courtesy)
Woman slain in Summerlin law office ‘wanted the best life’ for kids
‘A powder keg’: What drove Joseph Houston to murder?
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Police say man stabbed to death behind business near Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 4:51 pm
 
Updated April 15, 2024 - 5:03 pm

Recordings of 911 calls from frantic office employees and others during the April 8 double murder-suicide at a Las Vegas law firm were released Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

People in the building, some who sounded terrified, during the shooting deaths of Dennis Prince, wife Ashley and suicide of the shooter, Joseph Houston II, told 911 operators what they heard and saw, some crying and begging for police to arrive, according to the recordings.

Dennis and Ashley Prince were shot by Houston at about 10 a.m. in a conference room in suite 560 of the City National Bank building during a deposition in a tense Family Court battle involving Houston’s son, Dylan Houston, the father of two children with Ashley Prince, his ex-wife, according to police.

“I hear (police) sirens, but please hurry,” said one caller. “We don’t know if he’s still here.”

“The gun came out next to me,” said another caller who told the operator she was present at the shooting. “It was so shocking we fled the room.”

“We heard the shots,” said a male caller who worked in the floor above conference room. “I heard screaming and a couple ‘Oh my Gods.”

“I hope my boss didn’t get killed,” said a woman, who was hiding under a desk in a separate room, about her employer, Dennis Prince.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Maxx Crosby ‘guarantees’ Chiefs wouldn’t have planted flag on Raiders logo
recommend 2
Major retail center coming to Henderson
recommend 3
Knights’ new center adds fresh element with playoffs looming
recommend 4
$536K in slots jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 5
Italian restaurant to open in west Henderson apartment community
recommend 6
Israel working on preparations for Rafah invasion