911 recordings reveal frantic calls for help as fatal Summerlin shooting unfolded

People in the building during the shooting deaths of Dennis Prince, wife Ashley and suicide of the shooter, Joseph Prince II, begged 911 operators for police to arrive.

Recordings of 911 calls from frantic office employees and others during the April 8 double murder-suicide at a Las Vegas law firm were released Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

People in the building, some who sounded terrified, during the shooting deaths of Dennis Prince, wife Ashley and suicide of the shooter, Joseph Houston II, told 911 operators what they heard and saw, some crying and begging for police to arrive, according to the recordings.

Dennis and Ashley Prince were shot by Houston at about 10 a.m. in a conference room in suite 560 of the City National Bank building during a deposition in a tense Family Court battle involving Houston’s son, Dylan Houston, the father of two children with Ashley Prince, his ex-wife, according to police.

“I hear (police) sirens, but please hurry,” said one caller. “We don’t know if he’s still here.”

“The gun came out next to me,” said another caller who told the operator she was present at the shooting. “It was so shocking we fled the room.”

“We heard the shots,” said a male caller who worked in the floor above conference room. “I heard screaming and a couple ‘Oh my Gods.”

“I hope my boss didn’t get killed,” said a woman, who was hiding under a desk in a separate room, about her employer, Dennis Prince.

