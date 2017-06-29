After 22 years, Las Vegas man getting out of prison after another confesses

DeMarlo Berry, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is set to be released from a Nevada prison after another man confessed to the crime.

Demarlo Berry (Nevada Department of Corrections)

DeMarlo Berry, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is set to be released from prison after another man confessed to the crime.

Berry’s release marks the first case that has resulted in a release since the Clark County district attorney’s office launched its newly formed conviction review unit. Prosecutors announced his release Thursday. Berry has served 22 years of a life sentence.

When Berry was convicted of the 1994 murder of Charles Burkes, he said a man named Steven Jackson was responsible for the crime. Jackson was convicted of a separate murder in 1996. In 2013, while in prison, he submitted a written affidavit claiming responsibility for the 1994 murder of Burkes.

The conviction review unit launched an investigation as a result of the affidavit. Investigators interviewed Jackson, who provided them additional information that only would have been known by someone who was present at the crime scene.

“My goal in creating the CRU was to provide a way for cases to be reviewed independently and evaluated on a variety of factors, including new evidence,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement. “In this case, a confession by Mr. Jackson, and verification of that and other information by our CRU, resulted in our decision to no longer oppose Mr. Berry’s request for conviction relief.”

It was not immediately clear Thursday when Berry will be released.

Berry, 42, is being held at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

