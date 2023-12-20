56°F
Homicides

After 44 years, remains of woman found near Strip in 1979 finally identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2023 - 5:14 pm
 
Gwenn Marie Story (LVMPD)
A 44-year-old mystery about a woman whose remains were found near the Strip in 1979 has finally ended with her identity confirmed by a Texas company working with the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, dubbed “Sahara Sue Doe” by police cold case detectives, is now identified as Gwenn Marie Story, then 19, who was born on Feb. 23, 1960, according to Othram Inc., a DNA analysis firm based in The Woodlands, Texas.

The teen’s body was located in August 1979 in an open field near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, the company reported in a news release.

Police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Tuesday that Story’s remains were identified and added that “hopefully one day we find some sort of resolution” as what happened to her.

According the Othram, Metro contacted the company in September 2022 and provided forensic materials from remains the firm’s scientists used to extract DNA and build a comprehensive genetic profile of the woman.

“Othram’s in-house forensic genetic genealogy team used the profile in a genetic genealogy search to develop new investigative leads that were returned to investigators,” the company stated in the release.

The leads were forwarded to Metro’s cold case detectives who were able to identify the remains as those of Story, the firm stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

