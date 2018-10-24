After 8 months, southeast Las Vegas killing still unsolved

A killing at a known drug flophouse in the southeast Las Vegas Valley earlier this year has remained unsolved for more than eight months.

Jammie Ramone Jackson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released a description and surveillance footage of an SUV thought to be involved in Jammie Ramone Jackson’s killing. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A killing at a known drug flophouse in the southeast Las Vegas Valley earlier this year has remained unsolved for more than eight months.

For the first time since the Feb. 19 homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released a description and surveillance footage of an SUV thought to be involved in Jammie Ramone Jackson’s killing.

His death was the second homicide investigation in less than two months at 4323 Del Santos Drive. The 37-year-old man was gunned down in the driveway of the flophouse, where people are known to come and go on a frequent basis, police said. He died at the scene.

“He came to the residence for some unknown reason,” then-Las Vegas homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said at the time. “I would venture to say it had something to do with narcotics.”

McGrath said Jackson had just arrived at the home with a woman when an SUV pulled up and a man inside began shooting. McGrath said at the time that police were looking for two suspects — the shooter and the driver of the vehicle.

The woman who arrived at the flophouse with Jackson was not able to provide a description of the driver. It remains unclear whether Jackson knew his alleged killer or whether the attack instead targeted the flophouse.

Metro homicide detectives first were called to the same address on Dec. 22, 2017, when a narcotics-related dispute led Christine Rose Sanchez to shoot three of her roommates to death, police said. During the December investigation, McGrath said the homeowner, identified by Clark County property records as John Nunn, told police he often allowed transients to stay in the home.

Sanchez’s jury trial is set to begin Feb. 4, 2019, and she remains held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail and court records show.

Anyone with information about the February homicide is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.