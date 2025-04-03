Aliante shooting suspect was stopped by security before killing, report says

Before walking into the Aliante the morning a man was fatally shot on the casino floor, Aerion Warmsley and a still unidentified man that he was with were stopped by security for loitering, police said.

Police investigate a fatal shooting involving the son of former North Las Vegas state senator and mayoral candidate Pat Spearman on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department arrived at the Aliante hotel-casino after receiving calls about a shooting inside the property around 4:30 a.m. March 27, police have said.

When police arrived, they reviewed video surveillance footage that, according to police, showed another person entering the casino with Warmsley, 19, before he had conversation with 23-year-old Na’Onche Osborne in front of the bingo hall.

Initially, the conversation appeared cordial, police said in the report, though at some point Warmsley pulled a handgun from his waistline, swinging it at Osborne’s head, the report said.

He missed, police said, and the two men struggled over the gun briefly before Warmsley fired it at Osborne’s head.

Warmsley fired six more shots at Osborne, who had fallen to the ground and “never moved” after the first shot, the report stated. Then, Warmsley searched his pockets and stole an item that police said they could not identify.

Warmsley fled in a stolen vehicle. As officers from multiple law enforcement jurisdictions on a high-speed chase, authorities have said, he carjacked at least three vehicles, caused multiple crashes, and critically injured one, before he was arrested at Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.

Warmsley’s arrest report noted that the unidentified man who entered and left the casino with him “fled to an unknown location,” after the two crashed a car near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street about an hour later.

North Las Vegas police have yet to name the additional suspect, but said Saturday the second man had not been arrested. In a video news release from that day, police said there were “no outstanding subjects” related to the killing.

On Monday, a public information officer said: “We will look into the man who was with Warmsley and get back to you.” The officer did not reply to a follow-up request.

