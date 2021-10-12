Alleged kidnapping led to police shooting, killing man

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a police shooting at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate a police shooting at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate a police shooting at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The alleged kidnapping of a woman by her ex-boyfriend led to a fatal shooting by Las Vegas police officers Tuesday morning in the northeast valley, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said officers responded about 9 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the 5600 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they determined a determined a suspect had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and fled the area while possessing a firearm, Hank said at an afternoon news briefing.

About two hours later, they encountered the man and his ex-girlfriend at a shopping complex just east of the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

“The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and get the suspect to release the female,” Hank said. “Instead the suspect pointed his firearm at officers and officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.”

Hank said the suspect died at the scene. The woman was not injured, police said.

At least 10 police vehicles cordoned off the area with crime scene tape as officers investigated the shooting.

Angela Pearson, who lives in the neighborhood, said she heard police sirens and a police helicopter circling above a little after 11 a.m.

“We have a relatively quiet neighborhood,” she said. “We usually don’t have anything like this happen around here.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jonah Dylan contributed to this report.