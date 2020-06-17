Alleged Las Vegas pimp charged with murder in Texas

Police believe Deandros Finks took several women to Houston at the beginning of May for prostitution because of the closures of Las Vegas businesses and hotels during the pandemic.

An alleged Las Vegas pimp is charged with murder in Texas after police said he chased a woman across a highway, leading to her being fatally struck by a vehicle.

Deandros Finks, 29, was arrested June 10 and charged in separate cases with murder and solicitation of prostitution. On June 7, Finks chased Dajia Braxton across Interstate 610, a 12-lane highway in Houston, causing her to be fatally struck by a car, according to Houston Police Department spokesman Kese Smith.

Police believe Finks took several women, including Braxton, and flew to Houston at the beginning of May for the purpose of prostitution because of the closures of Las Vegas businesses and hotels during the pandemic, Smith said.

Houston police are still looking for other victims, and anyone with information may call the department at 713-247-4072.

Finks has a history of arrests in Las Vegas dating to 2009, on suspicion of charges including soliciting prostitution, domestic battery, kidnapping and drug trafficking. All charges were dismissed in the five related cases, court records show.

He is being held on $50,000 bail pending a hearing Sept. 4.

