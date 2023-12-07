Alleged UNLV gunman had posted about Zodiac Killer

A veteran professor of operations management and supply is believed to be the suspect in the fatal shooting Wednesday on the UNLV campus.

Anthony Polito (Linked-In)

Law enforcement officers search an apartment at 360 North Arroyo Grande Parkway in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Law enforcement officers search an apartment at 360 North Arroyo Grande Parkway in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police block off the entrance to the apartment complex of a potential suspect in the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police block off the entrance to the apartment complex of a potential suspect in the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police block off the entrance to the apartment complex of a potential suspect in the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A veteran professor of operations management and supply is believed to be the suspect in the fatal shooting Wednesday on the UNLV campus.

Anthony Polito’s name had not been released by the Metropolitan Police Department, UNLV or the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 67-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

He was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers at Beam Hall at the Lee School of Business, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Late Wednesday, police were serving a search warrant at Polito’s Henderson apartment in the 300 block of North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, just south of West Warm Springs Road.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Polito’s longest academic position was at East Carolina University at Greenville, North Carolina, where he served as a professor from 2001 to 2017 as well as an earlier stint in the early 1990s.

Prior to Eastern Carolina he taught at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from 1999 to 2001 and at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia in the 1990s.

He has also been affiliated with Wake Forest University, Roseman University of Health Sciences and Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia.

His education includes a doctorate in operations management from the Terry School of Business at the University of Georgia, a masters in business administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and bachelor of science degrees in mathematics and statistics from Radford University in Virginia.

He expressed one of his thoughts on his teaching philosophy as:

“Teach as though you were stuck sitting on a hot stove. If you do not possess a true sense of urgency regarding the significance of what you teach, students will know. Model your urgency and they will adopt it.”

His resume states that he is a member of Mensa, the international high IQ society where members must be within the upper 2 percent of the general population on an approved intelligence test. He is also a member of American Society of Quality and the Association for Supply Chain Management.

His profile also lists him as a life scout with the Boy Scouts of America, Order of the Arrow Honor Fraternity.

Polito’s doctoral coursework includes quality management, data administration, design of computer systems, seminar in organizational theory and several more.

His resume also details how he devoted three years early in his career to instructing mathematics within a multicultural, high-need, urban high school. He revitalized the Chess Club, increasing membership in two years from 12 to 120 students and capturing state and regional trophies. He was a high school mathematics instructor early in his career.

Polito’s LinkedIn profile also expresses a fondness for Las Vegas, saying he had made some two dozen trips to the valley in the past 15 years and providing links to articles and travel guides on the city.

He also posted on LinkedIn a 15-page document on the Zodiac Killer, saying he decoded some of the cryptic messages from a killer in Northern California in the late 1960s.

His profile also includes a history of the 21 cars he has owned, a computer he made from scratch and his long interest in music and movies.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.