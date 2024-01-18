56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 4:47 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives are investigating a northeast Las Vegas homicide that apparently stemmed from a physical altercation.

A man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound about 12:15 a.m. inside a residence on the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive, near Marion Drive and East Monroe Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Several subjects fled the scene before responding police officers arrived.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, on at crimestoppersofnv.com.

MOST READ
1
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
2
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
3
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
4
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
CARTOONS: Even John Kerry can’t top this Biden flip-flop
5
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Medicine for hostages, Palestinians arrives in Gaza
Medicine for hostages, Palestinians arrives in Gaza
Senate tables bid to compel report on Israel’s record in Gaza
Senate tables bid to compel report on Israel’s record in Gaza
Former Las Vegas casino mogul cuts mansion price
Former Las Vegas casino mogul cuts mansion price
U.S. military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen
U.S. military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen
Judge refuses to lower bail for suspect in DUI triple fatality
Judge refuses to lower bail for suspect in DUI triple fatality
3 areas the Raiders should look to improve this offseason
3 areas the Raiders should look to improve this offseason