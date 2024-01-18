Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say

Several subjects fled the scene before responding police officers arrived.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives are investigating a northeast Las Vegas homicide that apparently stemmed from a physical altercation.

A man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound about 12:15 a.m. inside a residence on the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive, near Marion Drive and East Monroe Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Several subjects fled the scene before responding police officers arrived.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, on at crimestoppersofnv.com.