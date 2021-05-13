Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death

Arrest report for Terrell Rhodes, 27, says the couple argued by text and phone call in the days before the 2-year-old was reported missing to Las Vegas police.

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, Amari Nicholson, is led into the courtroom for his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amari Nicholson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The mother of slain Las Vegas toddler Amari Nicholson told her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, that she was breaking up with him before the child’s death, a newly released arrest report in the case shows.

Rhodes, 27, is now charged with murder in the death of Amari. The child’s body was discovered in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, a week after he disappeared from the Emerald Suites, 3684 Paradise Road.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Rhodes indicates Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, went to Colorado on April 30 to assist her mother. She left Amari with Rhodes.

“During the trip, Tayler and Terrell argued over telephone calls and through text messages,” police wrote in Rhodes’ arrest report. “During a particular text argument on 5-3-21 at approximately (3:35 a.m.), Tayler indicated the relationship was over and she told Terrell someone would be stopping by the apartment later (in the day) apparently to collect her belongings.”

However, two days later, police said Rhodes claimed to Nicholson that an unidentified female came to the apartment and picked the child up. When Tayler Nicholson learned of this she called 911 and reported her son kidnapped, police said. Police said officers initially viewed the case as a civil matter and a possible child custody dispute and cleared the call, according to the arrest report.

Tayler Nicholson then returned to Las Vegas and reported her son kidnapped again. On May 6, police searched the couple’s apartment and found blood on a bedroom wall.

Under further questioning, police say Rhodes confessed to killing the child, the report said.

“Amari urinated in his clothing several times,” police said Rhodes told them. “Terrell was upset and struck Amari approximately three to four times in the body with a closed fist. As some point, Amari turned blue and purple in the face and stopped breathing.

“Terrell laid Amari on the floor and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation but was unable to revive Amari,” police said.

He then disposed of Amari’s body, police said, at a nearby apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

