Apparent Henderson murder-suicide victim had been reported missing

Juliane Kellner, the 42-year-old woman found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, had been reported missing nearly two weeks before her body was discovered inside a Henderson apartment.

According to a missing person flyer, Kellner, a Las Vegas resident, was last seen alive on June 28 at the Palm Villas at Whitney Ranch apartments, 650 Whitney Ranch Drive, where her Volkswagen Jetta had been found abandoned. It did not say who saw her there.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer confirmed Friday that Kellner’s roommate had filed a missing person report on July 2 after learning she had failed to show up for work that Monday. Kellner’s family also reached out to police after the report was filed.

“The roommate said it was not like her to do a no-show,” Meltzer added.

The missing person case for Kellner was closed, Meltzer said, after Metro was notified that her body had been found alongside a man’s Wednesday morning while Henderson police were conducting a welfare check at the Whitney Ranch complex.

She was killed by a single gunshot wound to her chest in a bedroom of a unit, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

As of Friday, the man had not yet been identified.

No other details have been released by the Henderson Police Department, including the pair’s connection.

