Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead in northwest Las Vegas

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies found early Wednesday morning at 4650 North Rainbow Blvd. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

A man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds inside an apartment after police were called to the scene by one of the decedents, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The man called 911 about 3:15 a.m. to report a suicide at the Tivoli Apartments, 4650 N. Rainbow Blvd., near West Lone Mountain Road, McGrath said. The man gave police the apartment number and told them he left the door unlocked.

Officers were concerned that the man could be armed inside and “took their time formulating the plan,” McGrath said.

When police eventually entered the apartment, they found the man dead in the living room and the woman dead in the bedroom, police said. The victims are believed to be married and in their 50s.

A neighbor told police that she heard two gunshots — one apparently before the 911 call and another after. That suggests the man shot the woman, called 911 and then killed himself, McGrath said.

“There’s a note there, so there’s nothing really suspicious at all,” he said.

There were no signs of a struggle as the woman was in bed when she was shot.

“It’s really sad when we have to deal with domestic violence,” McGrath said. “She is a victim of this.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

4850 N. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada