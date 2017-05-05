Argument leads to fatal shooting in east Las Vegas

Officers are present at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Pecos Road on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in North Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man in the east valley was fatally shot in the head Thursday night.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. in a wash near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Pecos Road, police said. Officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head lying on a bike path west of the wash, according to Lt. Dan McGrath with Metropolitan Police Department. The man died at the scene.

Witnesses reported arguing between two men followed by four or five gunshots, McGrath said, adding the witnesses lived in the wash.

The man killed had a bicycle with him. The shooter appeared to wear a striped polo shirt, blue jeans and have slicked-back black hair, McGrath said. He was last seen heading west on Pecos riding a BMX bike.

The shooter was not in custody was of 11 p.m.

McGrath said witnesses had seen the victim in the area during the last three days but it wasn’t clear whether he was homeless. He said the shooter didn’t appear to be homeless.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

This is the 72nd homicide investigated in Clark County and the 57th investigated by Metro in 2017.

