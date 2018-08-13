Argument leads to fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas apartment

Homicides

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death after an apparent fight Sunday night in the southeast valley.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots at the Silver Pines Apartments, 6650 E. Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

One of the people who called police found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound in the doorway to an apartment used by squatters, Spencer said. That person and arriving medical personnel tried to treat the man at the scene, but he died.

The initial investigation indicates the victim was staying in a vacant apartment with several other people before the shooting, police said. Detectives believe the other occupants fled after the shooting.

No arrests hade been made as of Monday morning.

This marks the third fight-related death in the Las Vegas Valley since Friday night, when an unresponsive man in his 60s was found downtown after fighting with a roommate. Another man died after a fight over a love triangle Saturday night.

Around midnight Monday, police vehicles were lined up at an entrance to the apartment complex and a K9 unit was on-scene.

Spencer said one person was detained for questioning. Witnesses saw a man and woman running from the scene, but couldn’t provide clear descriptions of the pair. Detectives were reviewing surveillance footage from the front entrance of the complex, he said.

The man’s death marks the 108th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 129th investigated within Clark County. His identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. People can leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersnv.com.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

