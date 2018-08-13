Argument leads to fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas

A man was found shot to death Sunday night at the Silver Pines Apartments, 6650 E. Russell Road.

A man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Sunday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the Silver Pines Apartments. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Sunday night in the southeast valley.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots at the Silver Pines Apartments, 6650 E. Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

One of the people who called police found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound in the doorway to an apartment used by squatters, Spencer said. That person and arriving medical personnel tried to treat the man at the scene, but he died.

Around midnight, police vehicles were lined up at an entrance to the apartment complex and a K9 unit was on-scene.

Spencer said one person was detained for questioning. Witnesses saw a man and woman running from the scene, but couldn’t provide clear descriptions of the pair. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the front entrace of the complex, he said.

The man’s death marks the 108th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 129th investigated within Clark County.

