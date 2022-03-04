Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV

One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting near UNLV reported late Thursday night.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive in central Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vega Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives were surrounding the Siegel Suites Swenson, near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road, Friday morning where Lt. Jason Johansson said seven people were shot.

Johansson told reporters at the scene that a neighbor dispute resulted in an argument, which turned into a shooting.

Police did not immediately provide information on a suspected shooter.

Witness Charles Gude said two groups of people were arguing in the area of the third floor of the J building of the complex sometime around 11:30 p.m. when police were called.

“Police were here for about 20 minutes, two or three cars showed up,” he said.

The groups separated. Roughly an hour to 90 minutes later the argument “agitated again.”

Gude was not involved in the argument and believed it was between two groups of people over someone “saying something disrespectful.”

Later, Gude was walking to the Speedee Mart across the street when he heard gunfire.

“I heard pop, pop, pop and I was like, Ohhh … it was gunfire,’” Gude said. “Then I heard another four or five in succession.”

He returned to the complex and saw a woman comforting a man who appeared mortally wounded.

“There was a female sitting at his head … yelling ‘please don’t close your eyes, stay with me’,” he recalled.

Gude said he tried to give medical aid to the man by conducting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation efforts. He also advised the woman to help with chest compressions.

He said he saw more than one person shot in the area.

Neighbor Ruben Navarro lives in the complex but slept through the shooting. He said the neighborhood used to be very dangerous about a decade ago but it has improved since then.

“That’s why they changed the name (of the street) to University Center from Swenson,” Navarro said. “They are trying to change the outlook of what used to happen here. It used to be worse back in 2010.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporters David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this story.