Argument leads to fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas Valley

A quarrel between two people in a neighborhood east of the Strip escalated into a fatal stabbing that left a woman dead and a man in Las Vegas police custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 10:45 a.m. to a sidewalk in the 3700 block of Palos Verdes Street, near Twain Avenue.

The victim died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, homicide Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters Friday afternoon.

Witnesses directed officers to a nearby apartment where they took her alleged attacker into custody, Johansson.

His connection to the woman, as well as her identity, was unknown Friday afternoon, Johansson said.

The suspect, only described as being in his 20s, hadn’t been booked in jail by the afternoon.

“We still have a lot of investigative work we have to do before that process continues,” Johansson said.

Traffic around the busy neighborhood wasn’t restricted and area residents were able to get home, said Johansson, who noted that investigators would remain at the scene into the evening.

Police were seeking to speak to witnesses who left prior to officers’ arrival, he added.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

