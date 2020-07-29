Argument leads to fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas, police say

A man was stabbed to death during an argument in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott discusses a fatal stabbing in the 6000 block of Clark Street. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro homicide detectives investigate a death on Clark Street near Boulder Highway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating an incident on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said officers were called to the 6000 block of Clark Street, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, at approximately 9 p.m.

“They located an individual who was suffering from multiple stab wounds,” Scott said. “That individual was transported to Sunrise Hospital where soon after arrival he was pronounced deceased.”

Scott said “detectives have determined the victim knew his attacker.”

Police were trying to confirm the identity of a potential suspect as of early Wednesday morning.

“Some kind of verbal altercation that got physical,” Scott said.

