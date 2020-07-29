Argument leads to fatal stabbing in southeast Las Vegas, police say

A man was stabbed to death during an argument Tuesday night in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating an incident on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said officers were called about 9 p.m. to the 6000 block of Clark Street, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, after a man was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“That individual was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where soon after arrival he was pronounced deceased,” Scott said.

Police said Wednesday that two people were arguing before the stabbing, and the stabbing suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521.

