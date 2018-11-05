Argument over dog preceded Las Vegas fatal shooting, warrant says

Patrick Jordan Outhoummountry, 22, and his service dog were at a power box about 8 p.m. May 24 inside an apartment complex at 98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. when he got into an argument with a 19-year-old woman over her touching his dog, an arrest warrant said.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Bonanza Road on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A deadly shooting in May began with an argument over a service dog, newly released court documents show.

Patrick Jordan Outhoummountry, 22, and his service dog were at a power box about 8 p.m. May 24 inside an apartment complex at 98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. when he got into an argument with a 19-year-old woman over her touching his dog, an arrest warrant said. Outhoummountry hit the woman in the side of the face, the warrant said.

She ran into an apartment, and several men soon arrived to confront Outhoummountry about hitting her. They chased Outhoummountry through the complex, and he was shot in a parking lot. He died at University Medical Center.

Metropolitan Police Department named Taran James Wilhelmi, 21, as a suspect in his death. Wilhelmi was found in Wisconsin last month and taken into custody, police said. He was to be extradited to Las Vegas but had not arrived at Clark County Detention Center as of Sunday night, jail records show.

Through multiple interviews, police determined Wilhelmi was part of the group of people confronting Outhoummountry that night.

One witness, identified in the warrant as a “juvenile,” heard the initial argument and watched as Wilhelmi and others chased Outhoummountry in the complex’s north parking lot, she told police. The child didn’t see the first shot, but she saw the subsequent shots and named Wilhelmi as the man who pulled the trigger, the warrant said.

Another witness who saw the group confrontation with Outhoummountry spotted Wilhelmi with a black and red handgun, the warrant said. Detectives did a records check and found Metro had pulled over Wilhelmi about a month prior to the shooting near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, when he had a red and black pistol in the driver’s door, the warrant said.

Body-worn camera footage from that traffic stop showed an officer unloading “full metal jacket” rounds from the handgun consistent with the bullets that struck Outhoummountry, the detective wrote in the warrant.

A girlfriend of Wilhelmi’s had told another woman that she had soaked the gun used in the shooting in bleach and vinegar, the warrant said. The girlfriend also told the woman she had “disassembled the pistol, threw it into the dumpster, and watched as the dumpster was emptied by a trash truck,” the warrant said.

The girlfriend showed the woman photos on her cellphone of the pistol in the sink, and the woman spotted a photo of a Wisconsin ID belonging to Wilhelmi, the warrant said.

Another woman who said she had been dating Wilhelmi told police he had stopped by her apartment about two hours after the shooting without either his black handgun or his red and black handgun, the warrant said.

“(He) told her that he had been involved in an incident, and that he would be leaving soon,” the warrant said. “Wilhelmi did not elaborate on what the incident was.”

