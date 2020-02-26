Argument over TV led Las Vegas man to slay his brother, police say

A Las Vegas man arrested on a murder charge Tuesday is accused of killing his brother in an argument over a television, according to an arrest report.

Eric Perry (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Police investigate a fatal shooting at 9100 W. Flamingo Road on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. Eric Perry, 44, was arrested later in the day on open murder charges. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Eric Lavon Perry, 44, is facing a single count of open murder in the shooting of his brother, identified in a Las Vegas police report as Richard Perry.

Police said they were called to the Broadstone Flamingo West complex at 9100 W. Flamingo Road at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday by Richard and Eric Perry’s mother. Inside the apartment, they found Richard Perry suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police said in an arrest report the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute about a television. The pair’s mother told police that Richard Perry was sleeping on a coach in the apartment when Eric Perry arrived home from work.

“(She) was in her bedroom getting ready for work when she heard Richard in a verbal argument about the television,” an arrest report for Eric Perry states. “(She) then heard a pop and went out of her room to find Richard lying on his back in the hallway.”

The woman also told authorities in a 911 call that “her son shot her other son.” The woman, however, in subsequent interviews with police, attempted to recant her claim that Richard Perry was shot by his brother, saying she didn’t witness the shooting.

The arrest report states Eric Perry denied shooting his brother. A .22-caliber shell casing found at the scene of the shooting held the same stamp on it as ones found in Eric Perry’s dresser, according to the arrest report. It was not clear whether a weapon was recovered.

The arrest report says Eric and Richard Perry’s mother told police the brothers have had a stormy relationship in the past, but since Eric Perry’s release from prison, the two were getting along better. According to Clark County District Court records Eric Perry was convicted of a single count of pandering in 2007, prompting a sentence of 19 to 60 months in a Nevada prison.

Eric Perry made an initial court appearance Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court. He was ordered held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for Friday.

