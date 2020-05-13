Arizona man killed in domestic dispute identified

A man shot to death during a domestic dispute in Mohave County, Arizona, is identified as Jeffrey Joseph Dufour, 50, of Topock.

Jennifer Priole (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 48-year-old Jennifer Priole, 48, on a second-degree murder charge in the Sunday killing of Dufour. Deputies made the arrest after responding to a domestic violence call at a home in the 13000 block of Cove Parkway in Topock about 8 p.m., authorities said.

“The female caller, later identified as Priole, advised that she shot the involved male subject,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Deputies arrived on scene and observed the male subject deceased in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.”

Priole told investigators that she and the victim were arguing and that a physical altercation took place, “but no marks or injuries were found to confirm the allegations,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Video surveillance was in place at the residence and authorities recovered video. Authorities did not say what they saw on the video.

