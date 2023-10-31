70°F
Homicides

Armed man dies after being struck by police vehicle; woman fatally stabbed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2023 - 3:58 pm
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on t ...
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Metro Capt. Joshua Martinez of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing speaks during the ...
Metro Capt. Joshua Martinez of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing speaks during the press conference as Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on t ...
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on t ...
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on t ...
Las Vegas police is investigating a domestic violence incident where deadly force was used on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Police investigate a domestic violence incident Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on the 8800 block of Ca ...
Police investigate a domestic violence incident Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way in Las Vegas (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was suspected in the fatal stabbing of a woman in west Las Vegas died after police officers used a patrol vehicle to strike him on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a woman being stabbed in the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, north of West Desert Inn Road between South Fort Apache Road and South Durango Drive, at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The man who was struck by the police patrol vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrived to find the man, armed with a knife, on El Capitan Way.

“He was obstructing vehicles, approaching them while armed,” said Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Joshua Martinez. “Officers used a patrol vehicle to strike the suspect.”

Martinez didn’t identify the man or woman, or provide their ages.

“So, in order to de-escalate the situation, when the officers arrived, the male was standing in the roadway of desert in an El Capitan Way,” Martinez said. “And he was armed with a knife. So they used their vehicle to strike the individual, which was able to get him down to the ground and they were able to take him into custody.”

No officers were injured, police said.

An earlier version of the headline referred to this as a fatal shooting.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

