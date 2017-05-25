Armed man killed by sheriff’s deputies in Pahrump identified

Pahrump resident Michael Anthony Bonini, 65, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Nye County early Tuesday morning. (Nye County sheriff's office)

The man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pahrump on Tuesday has been identified by the Nye County sheriff’s office.

Michael Anthony Bonini, 65, was shot after deputies attempted to serve a search warrant early Tuesday morning, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said. He died at the scene.

Two deputies fired their guns during the incident. Eric Anderson, 29, and Aaron Williamson, 34, are on paid administrative leave, which is routine during investigations of officer-involved shootings. Anderson has been with the department since December 2014 and Williamson joined in November 2016.

Wehrly said the deputies knocked on Bonini’s door about 2 a.m., but he did not answer. Deputies eventually forced the door open and saw a man armed with a gun inside. Wehrly said shots were fired and the deputies took cover without entering the residence.

She did not know who fired the first shot and said it was unclear whether Bonini used his gun. The deputies were serving a search warrant related to drug trafficking, Wehrly said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Nevada Department of Public Safety investigations division.

The last officer-involved shooting in Nye County occurred in 2012, Wehrly said. The last fatal officer-involved shooting in the county was in 2010.

