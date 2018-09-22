Armed suspect dies in Henderson officer-involved shooting

An armed man suspected in a violent robbery was killed by Henderson police early Saturday after leading officers on a short foot chase.

About 5 a.m., the Henderson Police Department received a call reporting a violent robbery near Teton Ranch Avenue and Carnegie Street, according to Lt. Kirk Moore of the department’s public information office.

A vehicle matching the description of the car believed to be involved in the robbery was spotted later by patrol officers near Boulder Highway and East Texas Avenue. Moore did not say at what time the vehicle was seen.

Officers then attempted to pull the vehicle over, Moore said, but the suspect continued driving until ultimately stopping near Gibson Road and Auto Show Drive.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and brandished a firearm before he took off running, leading police on a short chase toward the intersection of Gibson and Trail Canyon roads.

At press briefing Saturday morning, Moore released few details surrounding the shooting, saying only that the chase “ended in an officer-involved shooting.”

It was not clear whether the suspected died at the scene or at a hospital. Moore also did not say how many officers fired their weapons.

The shooting marked the department’s third police shooting this year and its second fatal police shooting.

In 2016, a suspect in an attempted carjacking was fatally shot by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper at the Findlay Cadillac dealership on Auto Show Drive. The agency said at the time that the man attempted to carjack an elderly couple at the Henderson dealership, where a man who was about 90 years old was thrown to the ground. A trooper shot the suspect when he got into the couple’s car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

