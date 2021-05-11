Arrest made after woman killed at motel near Strip

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in the killing of a woman during an act of domestic violence near the Strip on Friday.

Police investigate the scene of a homicide at the Motel 6 near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Evanda Jones, 43, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on a single count of murder. The charge stems from a 2:40 p.m. assault on a woman at Motel 6, 195 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane.

The woman was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and fell over a stairwell at the motel before she died, Las Vegas police Lt. Richard Meyers said.

Police believe the man also pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, who died at the scene. Officials will not release her name until they have notified relatives of her death.

The assailant ran north from the motel after the woman fell. Police have not said why they believe Jones was the person who committed the crime.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ruled that Jones will be held without bail and ordered him back in court later this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

