Homicides

Arrest made in apartment complex killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 7:47 am
 
(Getty Images)
A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a homicide in the southern valley.

Maliek Hunter is being held without bail in the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Shalom Amar, of Las Vegas.

Hunter was arrested at 3140 St. Rose Parkway and jailed on a murder charge, according to court records.

Amar was found dead on Dec. 26 at an apartment complex on the 7500 block of Placid Street, near West Warm Springs and Bermuda Road. The Metropolitan Police Department said he had been shot multiple times.

Details on how Hunter was tied to the killing were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

